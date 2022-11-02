The state earned more than $40 million from its investment receipts during the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023, Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan reported to the State Board of Finance on Monday.

“If we keep going at this rate, the State Treasury could be looking at the highest investment receipts earned since 2002, which is as far back as our records go,” Milligan said to the board. “With this quarter’s figures, I’ve earned the State roughly $540 million dollars since I was elected in 2015.”

