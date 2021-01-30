The Arkansas State Legislature unanimously passed a bill to expand broadband access across the state on Thursday, the most notable news in a busy week at the State Capitol.
Senate Bill (SB) 74, sponsored by Republican State Sen. Ricky Hill of Cabot, will amend Arkansas’ Telecommunications Regulatory Reform Act and allow municipal governments in the state to build the infrastructure required for broadband and wireless network facilities. On Tuesday, Hill’s bill passed the state Senate unanimously with 35 “yea” votes. Two days later, 94 representatives in the state House also voted “yea” on SB74. Six representatives were listed as “nonvoting.”
The unanimous bipartisan approval of SB74 comes after years of work by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to make broadband access a legislative priority in Arkansas. The governor mentioned broadband access and referred to SB74 in his State of the State Address to legislators in early January.
Despite achieving one administrative priority this week, the governor faced pushback from some legislators and had an appropriations bill delayed for his office. SB133, a bill which appropriates state funds for the expenses of the governor’s legislative liaisons, failed two Senate votes on Monday and Tuesday, with eight Republicans voting “nay” on both votes. To force passage of SB133, senators voted to suspend the Senate rules on reconsideration of a bill and the bill passed with 26 “yeas” and six “nays.” Three Republicans changed their votes from “nays” to “yeas” or “nonvoting” to allow the bill to pass. SB133 passed the state House unanimously in a single vote.
Six of the eight Republicans which voted against SB133 also voted “nay” on SB96, which appropriated funds for the operation of the governor’s office. However, not enough senators supported opposition to the bill and SB96 passed in a single vote. Republican opposition to the measure resulted from reported communication issues between them and the governor’s office, according to multiple media reports.
Another close appropriations bill vote threatened to delay House Bill (HB) 1143 which appropriated funds for the office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. Seventy-six House members voted “yea,” but 21 members, including 10 Democrats, voted either “nonvoting” or “present.” The appropriations bill passed by a lone vote and Rutledge avoided the delays the governor experienced.
SB27, a bill which would require the state’s Suicide Prevention Hotline to employ call center workers who have experience working with veterans, passed the Senate unanimously and is now up for consideration in the House.
In other state politics news, former White House press secretary and daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced her candidacy for the 2022 state governor race on Monday. Sanders brings a national profile to the gubernatorial Republican primary which includes state figures Rutledge and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.
Sanders is well-known for her two years as press secretary under former President Donald Trump. Sanders closely aligned herself to Trump in her campaign announcement which she posted in a video to her Twitter page.
“With the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense,” Sanders said. “In fact, your governor must be on the front line. So today, I announce my candidacy for governor of Arkansas.”
In a statement released to Facebook following Sanders’ announcement, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray said Arkansans deserved better rhetoric from their gubernatorial candidates.
“Republican candidates continue their race to the bottom, using fear mongering and hateful rhetoric to try and scare Arkansans,” Gray said. “Democrats believe Arkansas deserves better. Arkansas deserves candidates that talk about investing in every community across this state, who understand that arguing about Washington politics doesn’t put food on the table – jobs and economic opportunity do.”
In later tweets, Sanders announced that she received an endorsement from Trump.
