Arkansas’ state unemployment rate declined from 9.6 percent in May to 8 percent in the month of June, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday in his regular COVID-19 briefing. The governor said he was encouraged by the news and noted the state’s unemployment rate was well below the national unemployment average of 11.1 percent.
The state had 648 new cases of COVID-19, the governor said, for a cumulative total of 31,762 since the coronavirus pandemic started. Of the cumulative cases, 5,489 are currently active in the community.
Pulaski and Washington counties continue to lead the way in new cases, while Craighead, Pope, Benton, Garland, Sebastian and Saline counties also recorded elevated cases of COVID-19.
A decrease of six in hospitalizations was recorded Friday for the first time in several days. There were 464 hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday with 97 of them on ventilators, a decrease of four since Thursday. Twelve additional deaths have been recorded since Thursday for a total of 353. Seven of the deaths have occurred in the past three days. Five of the deaths were delayed in being reported from as far back as June 24, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said.
The state completed 5,861 tests since Thursday, another day of decrease in testing numbers. Arkansas has now completed 94,148 tests in the month of July, behind in reaching its goal for the month of 200,000 tests. The governor said commercial lab testing numbers were still coming in lower, while Smith said the Public Health Lab was working to try to increase its testing capacity. By procuring two new testing machines and using a new form of testing called antigen testing, Smith said, the lab planned to double its testing capacity over the next month. He also said the state is planning to triple its contact tracing capacity in the next month.
The governor also announced that city level data for COVID-19 cases is now available through the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a shift from yesterday’s briefing in which incoming Interim Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said HIPAA concerns could make sharing that data impossible. The governor said additional information has been learned in the past 24 hours to make it possible to release city level case data.
