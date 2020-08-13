Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a guide for administrators, educators and parents to help them better prepare for the upcoming school year during his regular COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
The guide – Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School Guide – was created through a partnership of Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the state’s departments of health and education and is available at the Arkansas Department of Education website, http://dese.ade.arkansas.gov.
The governor noted the guide includes recommendations, not directives, on “best practices to help school administrators, educators and parents for creating a healthy K-12 environment for our students and our teachers when school starts.”
The governor announced the state had 652 more positive cases, bringing the cumulative total to 51,766.
Since the start of the pandemic, 582 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19. As of Thursday, 473 people throughout the state were hospitalized with the virus.
