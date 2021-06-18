Fayetteville native folk band Statehouse Electric will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler Street in Conway.
The show is free, and appropriate for all ages. Masks are required.
About Statehouse Electric
Formed in 2018 by two old friends, Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Statehouse Electric features emotive lead vocals with tight harmonies and heartfelt playing.
Drawing from traditional folk music, classic country, Americana, country blues, gospel and rock and roll, they create a compelling sketch of the American musical landscape, stretching from the deep past into the present.
Their original material synthesizes their disparate influences into a unique sound that is sympathetic to what has come before, but with new expression.
"Hickory Wind," Statehouse Electric's brand new single, is now available on all major streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.
