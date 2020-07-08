Arkansas recorded 32 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19, its largest single-day increase, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday in his regular COVID-19 briefing.
The governor said the increased level in hospitalizations was a result of case spikes last week. He added that hospitals in the state remain able to handle the increased numbers of patients.
“There is capacity to handle [the new cases] and we look at [capacity] every day,” the governor said.
On Tuesday, 259 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, well below recent days’ case numbers. The state currently has 5,096 active community cases of COVID-19. There have been 891 recoveries from the virus recorded since Monday for a cumulative total of 18,725. Due to the increase in recoveries as compared to new cases, active cases of COVID-19 have reduced since Monday.
Of the 369 total hospitalized patients, 83 are on ventilators, an increase of two since Monday. Nine additional deaths have been recorded since Monday for a total of 301.
Pulaski and Benton Counties recorded elevated amounts of new cases, while Washington County also recorded higher numbers. Other counties in the state recorded fewer than 20 new cases.
The state recorded a second straight day of decreased testing numbers, finishing 3,366 tests since Monday. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said he was disappointed by the low testing numbers, but he believes testing will pick up moving forward now that the holiday weekend has passed.
“The decreased numbers the last couple days is due to decreased specimen collection because of the holiday weekend,” Smith said. “That will be corrected.”
In recent weeks, the state has seen declining numbers of unemployment claims, with the state finishing last week with fewer than 100,000 claims. The numbers of new unemployment claims have gone down as well, with last week’s new unemployment claims recorded at about 10,000. The state has disbursed about $330 million in unemployment funds.
The governor also responded to concerns about the status of the Conway Human Development Center not allowing visitors. Due to the state’s rules, the center must remain closed to visitors until it goes 28 days without new cases. While residents of the center might live in separate housing units, the state considers all the units as part of the larger center.
