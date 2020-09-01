Gov. Asa Hutchinson set a goal of 180,000 PCR tests and 10,000 antigen tests during September during his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
The state narrowly missed its testing goal in August after only 3,530 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours, the governor said, noting he was still satisfied with the testing done in August.
“We haven’t had that low of testing since back in early July,” he said of the 3,530 tests. “Testing 6% of the population in one month is a very good mark. I’m very pleased with that. That’s a good goal each month."
Hutchinson announced 17 more people had died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state’s toll to 814.
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero reminded people to remain vigilant in the fight against spreading the virus.
“We are in this for the long haul,” Dr. Romero said, reminding everyone to continue to follow the mask mandate, social distance guidelines and wash hands often.
Hutchinson also reminded residents to complete the 2020 census.
“We have 30 days to complete the census. I want to encourage everyone to go online, to phone it in, make sure you get registered for the census this year,” he said. “We want everyone to be counted.”
To register on the census, call 844-330-2020 or visit 2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.