Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Education Johnny Key addressed renewed concerns over the safety of educators during the state’s weekly pandemic briefing after Atkins Superintendent Jody Jenkins died Tuesday morning due to complications from COVID-19.
“I expect we will see a redoubling of efforts of risk mitigation to ensure schools districts are doing all they can,” Key said.
Hutchinson said Jenkins was known for “having a passion for local sports and education” and was loved by the district and the community.
The governor once again stressed the importance of all Arkansans taking personal responsibility and following guidelines during the pandemic.
“We have to treat it seriously because it’s caused over 1,200 deaths here in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “If you don’t behave right, we could have a really, really dark winter. If we are careful individually, we’re not going to contract it, and that means we won’t spread it.”
The governor said he was encouraged by a drop in active cases at the K-12 and higher education levels.
He said that for the week beginning Monday, there were 717 active cases in K-12 schools across the state versus 748 the previous week; and 490 active cases in colleges/universities versus 701 the previous week.
“I wanted to recognize that progress,” he said. “Actions make a difference.”
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said a resident called with concerns about seeing several people wearing masks below their noses.
“We know that not’s effective,” he said. “I want to reiterate it’s important to wear the mask correctly — covering the nose and the mouth.”
The governor said the state had already conducted more than 1 million PCR tests — one of the state’s winter goals.
“We want to make sure we can test 6% of our population every month,” he said.
He said the federal government would provide the state with 900,000 rapid-response tests, of which 59,000 were scheduled to arrive within next 10 days.
He said the priority for those tests would be given to schools, prisons and nursing homes.
“We hope we will have sufficient quantity to go even beyond that,” he said.
As of Tuesday, Arkansas had exceeded 80,000 cumulative cases. The state reported 482 new cases on Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,204 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19.
