Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state’s timeline for antigen testing for the K-12 community has changed due to a lack of supplies from the federal government.
The state planned to issue 200 BD Veritor Plus antigen testing machines to public health units across the state with the instructions to give priority of those quick-turnaround tests for people in the K-12 environment – students, teachers and staff members.
The state has already secured the 200 testing machines but currently has only 1,200 of the testing kits that accompany the equipment.
After meeting with Dr. Deborah Birx on Monday, Hutchinson said the federal government’s priority for those tests are nursing homes and not schools. He said Arkansas still plans to prioritize the machines for K-12 testing but that supplies may not be available by the start of school.
“Our strategy remains the same, it’s just our time frame that has changed,” the governor said, noting he didn’t have a set time frame to receive the supplies as of Monday.
Hutchinson also addressed concerns over absentee ballots not being received in time to be counted in the Nov. 3 election. He encouraged anyone who is voting by absentee ballot to not wait until the last minute.
“If you’re going to vote absentee, we encourage you to do that early so it can arrive in time to be counted on Election Day,” he said.
As of Monday, 603 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19. There were 412 new cases announced Monday for a cumulative total in the state of 53,077.
