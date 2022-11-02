The Biden Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved Arkansas’ amendment to the state’s medicaid expansion plan, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning. The amendment, an expansion of the state’s medicaid services, will help “provide increased medical care and services through our rural hospitals,” the governor said.
The governor said the amendment focuses on helping several at-risk populations have better health outcomes and “holds insurance carriers accountable for meeting health improvement targets.” Maternal care is a key focus for the amendment as the state grapples with some of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. A 2018 USA Today investigation ranked Arkansas fourth in the list of highest maternal mortality rates, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Arkansas third for highest infant mortality rates with just over seven infant deaths per 1,000 births.
“Our focus is [on] supporting women with high-risk pregnancies and [the amendment] will expand services to them, not just through birth, but up to 24 months after the baby is born,” the governor said.
The amendment also focuses on mental health care and addiction services and provides more support for people coming out of Arkansas’ foster care and prison systems.
“These are very vulnerable populations, and if we can improve their health outcomes and access to addiction treatment, mental health services or some other health need, we’re going to not only improve their life outcome, we’re going to reduce the cost of healthcare that’s associated with at-risk populations,” the governor said.
Part of the state’s ARHOME initiative, the expansion, which is also known as Life360 HOME, will also provide support to 19-24 year-olds who have been involved in the state’s juvenile justice system and 19-30 year-old veterans who are “at risk of homelessness, addiction or in need of mental health services,” the governor said.
While some of the state’s urban hospitals will be eligible for some of the funding the amendment allows for, the initiative’s main focus is on the state’s rural hospitals. Federal agencies are paying for 80 percent of the total $16 million cost of the expansion, while Arkansas will provide the remaining 20 percent. Through the program, hospitals will be paid monthly for the services they complete.
“If we can improve maternal healthcare, reduce infant mortality, improve the services to our veterans that are coming home in our rural areas and if we can help those that are coming out of prison or foster care have better health outcomes and improve their chances of success, then this is a great story for Arkansas,” the governor said.
State Sen. Missy Irvin, one of the legislators who worked closely with the governor and the Department of Human Services (DHS) team to get the expansion through, said the team looked at areas the state “needed to do some work” in deciding on which populations the latest medicaid expansion would target.
“When you dig down into who the clients are, what their usage of the medicaid expansion program is and what their needs are, that helped shape the policies and the different populations we decided to work with,” Irvin said.
Now that the expansion is improved, DHS is now accepting letters of intent from hospitals who are interested in becoming Life360 HOMES. The process to become a home involves six steps, including an application and readiness review. The public comment period on the expansion ends on Nov. 7.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
