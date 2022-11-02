The Biden Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved Arkansas’ amendment to the state’s medicaid expansion plan, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning. The amendment, an expansion of the state’s medicaid services, will help “provide increased medical care and services through our rural hospitals,” the governor said.

The governor said the amendment focuses on helping several at-risk populations have better health outcomes and “holds insurance carriers accountable for meeting health improvement targets.” Maternal care is a key focus for the amendment as the state grapples with some of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. A 2018 USA Today investigation ranked Arkansas fourth in the list of highest maternal mortality rates, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Arkansas third for highest infant mortality rates with just over seven infant deaths per 1,000 births.

