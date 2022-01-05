The statewide manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Lonoke County over the weekend ended just outside of Conway on Tuesday.
Arkansas State Police arrested 40-year-old Beebe man, Travis Tacker, on Highway 65 in Faulkner County, just north of Conway.
Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting just outside Ward city limits.
“When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one person dead and two with minor injuries,” authorities told media partner KATV.
The victims’ names had not been released as of press time Wednesday.
Investigators were investigating a home invasion and theft of a vehicle and the suspect description matched Thacker, who has tattoos on his face and neck. That stolen vehicle was later recovered in North Little Rock, Shortly after, an armed carjacking was reported in close proximity.
State police said the carjacked vehicle was the one Tacker was driving when he was arrested Tuesday evening.
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
