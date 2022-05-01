It’s been said the early bird gets the worm. The first weekend in May in downtown Conway, the early racer gets the fast toad.
That’s what 11-year-old Henry Steinfeld told the Log Cabin Democrat his main strategy was going into the finals of the Toad Suck Daze World Champion Toad Races at the Toad Dome on Sunday afternoon.
“I made sure I was first in line to pick,” he said, shortly after receiving the first-place trophy.
Steinfeld’s toad, “Fred,” was hopping around in the toad condo, which is why he picked the winning amphibian, he said.
Steinfeld didn’t leave all the work to Fred.
“I gave him a lot of water and massaged him before the race,” Steinfeld said. “Then I gave him a nudge at the start.”
Steinfeld came to Conway from neighboring Pulaski County for the three-day festival that concluded Sunday. He is a student at Forest Park Elementary School in Little Rock.
Shortly after “Fred” hopped across the finish line, 4-year-old Mason Martin’s toad “Spot” did the same, earning him the second-place trophy.
Geurin Phillips, an 8-year-old student at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School in Conway, won the third-place trophy in Sunday’s finals with his toad, “Trevor.”
The championship wrapped up three days of toad racing with hundreds of competitors facing off throughout.
“No flippin’, no floppin’, let the toads do the hoppin’,” Toad Master Brian Ratliff could be heard saying before each heat.
Races begin with Ratliff leading the audience — the toad races are always a well-attended tradition and this year was no exception with standing-room-only crowds — in saying, "On your mark, get set, TOAD!"
