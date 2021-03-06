American Management Corporation (AMC) announced that Stephen L. Strange, Sr. will retire after serving 38 years as the President and Chairman of the Board.
AMC is thankful for his leadership and dedication throughout these years.
“I would like to thank the Arkansas Insurance Department and many others throughout the state for guiding us through this great American adventure,” Strange Sr. said.
Strange is a native of San Francisco and is a 1966 graduate of Hendrix College. Throughout his career, Strange served in various state and national insurance industry roles. In 2001, he was named Business Executive of the Year by Arkansas Business Publishing. In 2015, Strange was a charter inductee of the Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame.
AMC’s roots began in Morrilton in the 1940’s where the company experienced steady growth throughout the state. In 1984, Strange purchased AMC and quickly expanded the firm’s offerings nationally. The company moved to downtown Conway in 1992, where it anchored a re-birth in the city’s downtown area.
The Conway based company is a managing general agency that underwrites and services commercial insurance accounts throughout the United States.
Writing business in all 50 states, AMC grew from seven employees to over 150. AMC’s core business was underwriting insurance in the petroleum industry, including oil jobbers, service stations and convenience stores.
Through the hard work and dedication of its employees, the company grew to produce over $100 million in annual premium sales.
“Arkansas will always be home to my wife Claudia and I,” Strange Sr. said.
His son, Steve Strange, Jr., will assume the roles of President and Chairman of AMC. He has been with AMC since graduating from the University of Central Arkansas. He will continue the mission of the company to provide great products and services to its agent partners and insurance clients.
“AMC is in good hands with Steve Strange, Jr. I am excited for the future of the company,” Strange Sr. said. “Steve is bright, dedicated and committed to AMC’s future growth, and to our employees and the city of Conway, as well as our insurance partners nationwide. I look forward to watching AMC grow, prosper and deliver products and services to our customers.”
