Stephens, an independent financial services firm, announced Wednesday the hiring of Heide Harrell, APR, as vice president and communications director of its Private Wealth Management division.
Harrell brings to the firm nearly 20 years of communications, marketing and business development experience.
In her new role, Harrell will oversee the strategies and implementation of communications for the Private Wealth Management division as well as assist in relationship building opportunities for its financial consultants across the U.S.
“Heide is a proven communications professional in both the financial and legal industries, which makes her a great addition to our team,” Kevin Scanlon, executive vice president and head of Stephens Private Wealth Management division, said. “Her ability to deliver results through her varied experiences will be an asset as we continue to focus on growth throughout the department and firm.”
Prior to joining Stephens, Harrell was director of marketing and business development at Rose Law Firm, the oldest law firm west of the Mississippi. Additionally, she spent nearly eight years working for two of the state’s top advertising agencies in addition to five years at the former Delta Trust & Bank.
She earned a bachelor of speech communications from the University of Central Arkansas and a masters in applied communication studies from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Harrell has the designation of Accredited in Public Relations (APR) by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a past president of the Arkansas Chapter of PRSA. She is currently serving her second two-year term on the National PRSA Board of Directors.
She is a graduate of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership Greater Little Rock program (Class XXIX), the 2021 Arkansas Business Executive Leadership Academy and serves as an executive board member for the UA Little Rock Alumni Association. In 2020, Harrell was selected as an honoree in the 27th class of Arkansas Business 40 Under 40.
