Paxton Media Group has selected Log Cabin Democrat Editor Jeanette Stewart to lead the newspaper after the retirement of publisher Mark Elliott on June 28. Stewart, a 2013 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), will remain in her position as editor of the Van Buren County Democrat as she takes on an extended leadership role within the company.
Stewart started with the Log Cabin in 2015 after stints at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and The Courier in Russellville. In an interview on Monday, Stewart described working at the Log Cabin as her “dream job,” adding that “this newspaper is a vital part of this community.”
“The Log Cabin Democrat has been delivering local news to Faulkner County for 144 years,” Stewart said. “I do not take this responsibility lightly, and I am honored by the company’s faith in me to be the face of the newspaper.”
A graduate of her hometown Morrilton High School, Stewart credits the UCA journalism program and mentor David Keith with preparing her for the real-world, community journalism she practices every day at the Log Cabin.
“My education at UCA prepared me well to serve this community,” Stewart said.
In an interview on Monday, Keith, a journalism professor at UCA who worked at the Log Cabin for a total of 15 years from 1990-2005, spending 11 of those years as managing editor, said he’s not surprised to hear about Stewart’s promotion.
“I am proud of what Jeanette has accomplished in her professional career, but I’m not surprised,” Keith said. “Jeanette was an outstanding, conscientious student and excellent editor of The Echo. Her growth at the Log Cabin shows how she has continued to learn and develop, and it is good to see her efforts rewarded.”
Stewart has steadily risen the Log Cabin’s leadership ranks since she first joined in 2015. Starting as a general assignment reporter, Stewart has received promotions to assistant managing editor, managing editor and editor in the past eight and a half years.
“Conway is home to me,” Stewart said. “My hope is to one day retire from the Log Cabin Democrat.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
