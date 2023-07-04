Stewart to lead Log Cabin

Jeanette Stewart started with the Log Cabin Democrat in 2015 and calls this her dream job.

 Kolton Rutherford / Log Cabin Democrat

Paxton Media Group has selected Log Cabin Democrat Editor Jeanette Stewart to lead the newspaper after the retirement of publisher Mark Elliott on June 28. Stewart, a 2013 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), will remain in her position as editor of the Van Buren County Democrat as she takes on an extended leadership role within the company.

Stewart started with the Log Cabin in 2015 after stints at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and The Courier in Russellville. In an interview on Monday, Stewart described working at the Log Cabin as her “dream job,” adding that “this newspaper is a vital part of this community.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

