Paintings and ceramic pieces from two Arkansas artists will be on display in the Trinity Gallery at Historic Arkansas Museum starting June 10 through Sept. 25.
“Still Life: Anne Greenwood and Lane Chapman” presents the paintings and ceramics of two Arkansas artists. These aren’t typical still life paintings; you won’t find bowls overflowing with grapes or vases stuffed with bright blossoms. Historically, the depiction of ephemeral items like flowers, fruit, and wild game were meant to remind viewers of life’s brevity.
In the spirit of impermanence, Lane Chapman’s ceramics elevate the status of vulnerable creatures trapped in the crucible of climate change, while Anne Greenwood approaches similar subjects from the perspective of a suburban naturalist and scientific illustrator.
This exhibit will open during Historic Arkansas Museum’s second Friday art night from 5-8 p.m. June 10.
