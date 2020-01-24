Conway Downtown Partnership representatives presented The Stitcher’s Garden with a $1,500 grant Friday to help cover updated signage costs.
Lynda Bass Gaiser, owner of The Stitcher’s Garden, applied for the Conway Downtown Partnership—Main Street Arkansas Building Improvement grant after expanding her store at 1026 Markham St.
Conway Downtown Partnership Executive Director Kim Williams said the partnership works in coordination with Main Street Arkansas to provide $5,000 in grants to downtown businesses each year.
The grant can be used to fund a variety of projects, both interior or exterior, in an effort “to preserve our historic downtown business stock,” Williams said.
The two organizations look closely at how each project will impact the downtown scene before selecting grant recipients. When vetting how downtown projects will affect the area’s atmosphere, representatives consider not only the visual and economic impacts a project has to offer but also “the overall vitality of the project,” Williams said. “Some things you can’t go see, but we know they’re going to add value in other ways.”
After expanding her business last year, Bass Gaiser applied for the improvement grant to help cover a portion of the signage expense after adding sidewalk and awning signage along with new window wraps.
The store owner said she was thankful to receive the grant monies, adding that the funding helped bring the project to life.
The Stitcher’s Garden “is a very unique space to downtown Conway,” Williams said.
The initial space that The Sticher’s Garden inhabited was a part of the historic Ethridge’s Horse and Mule Barn, Williams said, noting that historic buildings in the area “tell the story of our city and the folks that built businesses and a way of life.”
With recent improvements to the downtown scene, Williams said she has seen a boost in local investments.
“The Stitcher’s Garden rehabilitation and restoration was an overall investment of over $200,000 in downtown. Investments in preserving our downtown building stock is essential for a continued vibrant downtown Conway,” she said. “Just since the public construction investment of Chestnut and Van Ronkle streets, the private sector has invested over [$1 million] in the area.”
Applications for the Conway Downtown Partnership—Main Street Arkansas Building Improvement grant can be submitted to the CDP “from the end of July through the end of September” each year, Williams said. Grant recipients must complete their projects by the following May to be reimbursed.
