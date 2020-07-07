Patti Stobaugh, owner of PattiCakes Bakery and Stoby’s Restaurants in Conway, was recently named president of the board of directors for Retail Bakers of America. Stobaugh has served on the board for the past five years, recently ascending to the presidency.
“If you’d told me when I left corporate accounting to pursue an ‘encore-career’ in baking, I never would have dreamed this is where I’d be,” Stobaugh said. “I’m overwhelmed by the support of the communities we operate in, and humbled to be trusted to serve with such a talented group of commercial bakers.”
As President, Stobaugh will work with other board members and the RBA’s staff to support retail bakeries throughout the country.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurateurs everywhere are working overtime to figure out how to sustain their businesses, care for their staff, and serve their customers safely. RBA is doing our best to help bakeries succeed during this trying time,” RBA officials said in a news release.
The Retail Bakers of America explained the board’s mission on its website: “We are a baker’s business partner connecting buyers and sellers to build profitable bakeries. Together with our members, we create industry-specific training programs and develop small business programs. We foster the community of retail bakeries providing a forum for exchange of industry and business information, as well as networking, learning opportunities and mentoring among bakers, future and existing. We also create industry standards through professional certification, industry research and school programs.”
