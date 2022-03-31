The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall will present “Stomp” at 7:30 p.m. April 19.
“Stomp” is a UK-based percussion group that has performed in more than 50 countries around the world. The group has changed a lot over its time in existence by adding in new materials to their performance such as supermarket carts, plumbing fixtures, paint cans and kitchen sinks.
“Stomp” has won an Emmy for outstanding multi-camera picture editing for a special, miniseries or movie for their HBO special “Stomp Out Loud” as well as three other nominations at the 1998 Emmys. The group also performed at the Academy Awards in 1996.
“The performers make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” Luke Cresswell, co-founder and director of the group, said. “A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, ‘Stomp’ has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression. Both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the every day and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.”
Tickets for the performance start at $30 for adults and are $10 for children and UCA students.
Tickets can be purchased online at uca.edu/ Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.