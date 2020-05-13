Residents at StoneBridge Senior Living in Conway celebrated Mother’s Day with a parade over the weekend.
“The procession was made up of residents’ families, friends and the community, including hospice organizations and an antique car club,” Anita Harris, StoneBridge life enrichment coordinator, said.
Around 60 vehicles, which were decorated with balloons and signs, participated while nearly 80 people – socially distanced – watched.
“Residents waved, held signs, blew kisses and adorned themselves with hats and scarves for the special event,” Harris said. “This was a great experience, and one where we truly felt we were ‘all in this together.’”
