Tammy Lamberson couldn’t imagine getting married without her mom, Wandene Harvey, being there.
Harvey, a resident at StoneBridge Senior Living in Conway, was not cleared to travel so the center decided to lend a helping hand.
“StoneBridge agreed to host the bride's wedding — ceremony, guests, reception, the whole event, just so her mother could be a part of the special day,” spokesman Mayci Blankenship said.
On Friday, Lamberson and groom James Stauber were wed at the Conway facility in front of dozens of guests, including Lamberson’s mom.
Lamberson said it was fitting for her to get married at the facility, as it is somewhat of a family tradition.
Harvey and her late husband, Ken, had renewed their vows at StoneBridge years before.
“To have the wedding here just made sense,” Lamberson said. “These people have been a wonderful part of our lives.”
In place of a wedding cake, the bride’s mother bought individual bundt cakes from Little Rock’s Nothing Bundt Cakes for all the wedding party, guests, residents and staff.
The residents seemed to love the wedding, with many saying it brought back fond memories.
StoneBridge Executive Director Velmina May said the event was an all-around success.
“It was a win-win for all involved — happy occasions make for happy residents and families,” May said. “We were glad to be a part of this moment.”
