Tim Woodson was named the winner of the fourth annual chili cook-off at StoneBridge Assisted Living Center in Conway.
Tim is the son of StoneBridge resident June Woodson.
“We received 10 unique entries of chili this year,” Anita Harris, StoneBridge life enrichment coordinator, said. “These pots of comfort were scored according to their ingredients, texture and flavor.”
The other winners included second place to J.W. Harris, husband of staff member Anita Harris; and third place to Robin Byers, daughter of staff member Gloria Donald.
This year’s judging panel consisted of 10 firefighters from Conway Station 4 and Station 6 and two community volunteers.
In addition to the judges and guests, StoneBridge residents and staff members enjoyed tasting the variety of chili recipes.
“The community event continues to be a time for residents, staff, families and friends to taste various chilis, enjoy one another’s company and enter the competition with their favorite recipes,” Harris said.
