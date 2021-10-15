Faulkner County’s STOP DV program is expanding.
On Thursday, Judge H.G. Foster, who initially founded the program more than 20 years ago, swore in Victoria Simmons and Cristal Ramirez to join the STOP DV team.
Simmons is a court and child advocate and Ramirez is a bilingual compliance court advocate.
“It’s an honor to be here with you guys and to be able to have a part in this. It’s a wonderful thing and a great group of people,” Judge Foster said after swearing in the pair.
After attending a national domestic violence convention in 1996, Foster returned to Arkansas and met with the Attorney General to put together a statewide seminar on domestic violence. He also met with Judge David Reynolds, and for the first time, the two specialized their docket to handle orders of protection and misdemeanor domestic violence cases on the same day.
Judge Foster realized there needed to be an anchor to continue the work he started beyond his service on the bench. He wanted to create something that would outlast him, and engineered the idea for a private, independent entity that would not rely on anyone being elected or not elected as public officials. That’s how STOP DV was created. Judge Reynolds coined the name STOP DV, which stands for the Special Team on the Prevention of Domestic Violence.
In its first year, STOP DV set a goal to help 50 clients. It far exceeded that goal – providing services such as no-contact orders and orders of protection to 883 clients as well as advocating for change in the way the state approaches domestic violence cases in civil and criminal courts. In the past two years, STOP DV has provided services to 2,000 clients.
Initially, the STOP DV team consisted of two full-time advocates and two part-time attorneys. It has since dropped to one attorney but added two more advocates, which amounts to 65 more advocacy hours per week.
“One out of four women experience domestic violence at some point in their life. There are many things that society can do to prevent domestic violence. The single most important and effective thing that can be done to fight domestic violence is to talk about it,” Judge Foster said. “That’s why I’m so grateful to the Log Cabin Democrat for spreading the word.”
For more information about STOP DV, visit wecanstopdv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.