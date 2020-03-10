Editor's note: The Log Cabin Democrat is taking a look into STOP DV, services the organization has been able to offer victims of Faulkner County, domestic violence across the community and more. This is the first story in our domestic violence series.
STOP DV has seen much success since the organization's launch October 2019 in Faulkner County.
The court project provides services, referrals and support to victims of domestic violence who are navigating through the court system, services including advocacy, safety planning, crisis intervention, legal advice and representation in protective order cases.
"We are with them every step of the way to offer legal advice, legal representation, advocacy or whatever they need, or support, just maybe being someone to explain the process," STOP DV's Terri Edens said. "It’s scary going to court any day, but then to have to face your abuser, who is quite possibly the person you’ve been involved with for the past decade, is a scary thing."
Edens has spent the past 20 years working in the domestic violence arena; for the past 15, she's been with the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the last eight, has served as the program monitor for all the state's shelters.
When the STOP DV project came up, having a model domestic violence court, she jumped at the idea to be a part of it.
“Informally, for almost two decades, there has been a partnership between Judge [H.G.] Foster and Judge [David] Reynolds to try to make sure that all the domestic violence cases were going through their court," Edens said. "The feeling is, if we’ve got one judge, or in this case, two judges, hearing all those domestic violence cases — whether it’s orders of protection, no-contact orders, any kind of criminal charges — whether they're misdemeanor or felony — then we’ve got a better understanding of what’s going on with this family."
Consistency.
"If we know this offender is a habitual offender, then we know the safety issue has gone way up," she said. "It's just a better way to monitor those cases."
Through securing funding from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, STOP DV received a two-year grant. Edens said from there, they're also looking at making what they're doing in Faulkner County, a model project and taking it statewide, working on legislation to make that happen.
In just the few short months STOP DV has been operating, Edens said the numbers, what they've been able to do, is astounding.
At first, the department of finance and administration gave STOP DV a goal of providing services to 50 victims by the end of the first year.
"We're very proud of this ... our first month, we served over 90 ... over 200 in first 90 days," Edens said. "We blew that goal out of the water. [The administration was] blown away.
She said they're averaging about 40-50 clients a month.
"We're still making forward progress," Edens said. "We're still doing things. Right now, we just want people to know we're here."
Victims seeking aid from STOP DV can call or text 501-764-6401.
