STOPDV organized a candlelight vigil on Thursday to honor domestic violence victims and declare October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month locally.
The event began with STOPDV Board Chair Andria Russaw introducing the STOPDV staff and recognizing the impact of domestic violence in the community.
Board member, Randy Higgins, then read the executive proclamation signed by Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, which recognized October 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Faulkner County.
“And whereas Faulkner County has a moral obligation to work to prevent domestic violence by addressing its brutal and destructive effects and making ending domestic violence a local priority,” Baker said as he concluded the reading.
The event transitioned into Judge H.G Foster presenting Judge Ed Clawson with the 2022 Louise Furst Award.
“I’ve seen him stick his neck out for victims. I’ve seen him take difficult cases to trial,” Foster said.
The award is named after a longtime supporter of STOPDV. Furst was a founding member of the Central Arkansas Women’s Shelter and had a passion for supporting survivors of domestic abuse.
As the STOPDV website says: “This award is given to a person who embodies all that Louise [did] and will go the extra mile to ensure that all survivors of domestic violence can regain their power and their voice.”
“We have our views, we do things and try to make better for the citizens of this county and for the victims of these crimes. Domestic violence is insidious and it does not only affect a victim, it affects families. It affects communities,” Clawson said. “If there’s anything I can do to help make this a better community, I’m honored to do it and I appreciate so much this award.”
STOPDV invited survivor, Monty, to give a testimony about her experiences with domestic violence and talk about how STOPDV helped her regain her strength. She asked to omit her last name.
She described life with her then fiancé, who abused her physically, mentally and verbally. She was pregnant with her second child but she felt more alone than ever before.
“I was living but in silence. I don’t know if you’ve ever felt a sense of hopelessness, but it’s a feeling I don’t ever want to feel again. I was isolated from my family. I was isolated from my friends. I was trying to give a cry for help. But I couldn’t accept the fact that I thought my life was failing,” Monty said.
It wasn’t until an attack in early 2018 that led to Monty to finally get help as she moved from her home state to Arkansas.
“After that day, I did a lot of work. I reached out to people and organizations like STOPDV. I got help, because they say when you’re a victim of domestic violence that you have to do the work. So I did that and even still, my abuser tracked me, which is why I’m here today,” Monty said.
After Monty gave her testimony, Gary Logan, Pastor of Church of Central Arkansas, directed attendees toward the LED tea light candles before saying a prayer over domestic violence victims and survivors.
STOPDV provides legal support, advocacy, and resources for those suffering from domestic violence. They help them navigate the court system whether it be through order protection court or a criminal case.
The nonprofit began in 2019 with the goal of helping 50 victims in its first year. They ended up helping 90 victims in the first month and helped more than 800 the entire year. Currently, STOPDV has helped more than 2,000 domestic violence victims.
The next October event is a fundraiser Oct. 17 at On the Border from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Participants must RSVP on the STOPDV Facebook page beforehand and mention the fundraiser at the restaurant. The nonprofit will receive 20 percent of the sales.
For more information about STOPDV, visit https://wecanstopdv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.