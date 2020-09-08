StopDV will host a 31-day virtual fitness event next month to raise funds and awareness for survivors of domestic violence.
“Walk any time, anywhere and as often as you want,” Stop DV event organizers said. “There isn’t an organized event or race so you can go at your own pace.”
The event will take place virtually throughout October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Registration for participation is open at wecanstopdv.org.
“Sign up now and complete your walk at any time during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October,” organizers said. “We will highlight participants on social media throughout the month so be sure to follow our pages and use the hashtag #WalkToStopDV when posting your updates and pictures. This is a great way to get motivated while supporting a great cause.”
Participants who register before Oct. 1 will receive an official Walk To StopDV T-shirt.
It costs $20 to participate. Registration ends Oct. 31.
