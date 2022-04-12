Faulkner County sustained flooding, wind and hail damage and power outages as severe storms ravaged the area Monday evening.
Residents across the county recorded damage from quarter-sized to golf ball-sized hail. Several areas in Conway experienced flooding.
The University of Central Arkansas canceled all Tuesday classes, citing “a power outage and some isolated flooding on campus.”
Conway Corporation said around 2,700 customers were without power Monday night as the storms raged. Before midnight, the company reported all power had been restored.
The National Weather Service (NWS) of Little Rock said Tuesday would be “the second day of three in a prolonged severe weather episode with the potential for thunderstorms, including strong to severe storms, to impact the state.”
“Scattered showers/storms are expected to develop across the state Tuesday afternoon, and may become strong to severe at times. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary concern, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out,” the NWS said early Tuesday.
Forecasters said to expect another bout of severe weather on Wednesday as a cold front moves in.
The NWS listed Faulkner County at slight risk Tuesday, meaning storms could bring up to quarter-sized hail, winds up to 60 mph and a very low potential for tornadoes.
The forecast shows an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday, meaning storms could bring up to golf ball-sized hail, winds 60-80 mph and a low potential for tornadoes.
“A strong cold front is expected to sweep across the state on Wednesday. A more widespread bout of severe weather is forecast, and all hazards will be possible including damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes,” the NWS said. “At this time, the greatest threat for severe weather is expected to occur between Wednesday afternoon and through the late evening hours.”
For more on the local forecast, visit https://www.weather.gov.
