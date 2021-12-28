Arkansas weather is expected to change significantly as a couple of rounds of rain and storms and a possible winter mix will move into the state this week.
The first round of storms is expected to arrive Wednesday with the threat of heavy rainfall, according to the KATV Weather Team. There will also be a small threat for severe thunderstorms, mainly over southeast Arkansas.
Another front is expected to arrive on New Year’s Day with another threat for severe storms.
That storm system will usher in the coldest air so far this season. It’s even possible for some of the rain to change over to a light wintry mix before ending Sunday morning, especially across the north half of the state.
KATV Meteorologist Todd Yakoubian said the forecast could change, but most of the computer modeling does indicate just enough moisture and cold air combining for a brief wintry weather threat.
