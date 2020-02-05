Improvements throughout Faulkner County will result in the temporary closure of some streets and buildings.
The Vilonia division of the Faulkner County District Court will be closed Thursday and Friday for mechanical maintenance, officials said. The office will reopen for normal business hours on Monday.
“Other City Hall Offices, including the Sewer Department and the City Clerk, will be open their normal hours for the duration,” Vilonia city officials said.
A portion of Ridge Drive near the intersection of Wilderness Road will closed for bridge construction from now until March 6, weather permitting.
The closure will affect numbers 105 through 107 Ridge Drive, Greenbrier officials said.
“Please make arrangements to use an alternate route during this time,” officials said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
A road closure for a traffic signal project in Conway that was scheduled for last week was postponed due to the weather.
The traffic signals at the intersection of Prince Street and Hogan Lane will be re-wired on Tuesday.
City spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said crews will use temporary traffic signals but that officials encourage anyone who can to seek an alternate route.
Also in Conway, Ada Avenue will be closed to thru traffic at the intersection of Donaghey Avenue “for the remainder of the week,” Kelly said.
“Contractors are upgrading utility infrastructure,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.