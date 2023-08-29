Conway Public Schools administrators and board members honored the district’s seven top employees from the 2022-2023 school year in a recent ceremony at Conway High School’s Buzz Bolding Arena.

Employees from each of the district’s departments were honored at the ceremony, including the overall employee of the year Adam Stroman. Conway Public Schools’ technology administrator, Stroman received the district’s first Core Values Champion award in August of 2022 after an interaction he had with a custodian at a school campus.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

