Conway Public Schools administrators and board members honored the district’s seven top employees from the 2022-2023 school year in a recent ceremony at Conway High School’s Buzz Bolding Arena.
Employees from each of the district’s departments were honored at the ceremony, including the overall employee of the year Adam Stroman. Conway Public Schools’ technology administrator, Stroman received the district’s first Core Values Champion award in August of 2022 after an interaction he had with a custodian at a school campus.
“Adam was helping one of our custodians who spoke very little English,” one of Stroman’s coworker said in their nomination. “He was using Google Translate to help him with his Employee Access Center account and password. This act perfectly represents the work Adam does each day [and] he truly will do ‘whatever it takes’ to help our staff.”
For the top employee prize, Stroman received a $500 check. Additional employee of the year award winners included food service employee Lauren Snow, student support services representative Brandi Nixon, Lynn Duran of the district’s transportation department, maintenance and facilities employee Monquita Hightower, paraprofessional Denisha Knapp and office and technical staff member Sarah Keys.
“Congratulations to our employees of the year,” the district stated via social media on Monday. “We want to thank them for the countless hours, hard work and dedication they show our school district everyday. These honorees were nominated and selected for their outstanding service. They are true champions for kids.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
