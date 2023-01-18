Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer Structurlam has temporarily suspended operations at its plant on Sturgis Road in Conway, the company confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.
The decision to temporarily suspend operations came after a customer contract cancellation, a Structurlam representative said. As part of the suspension, a staff reduction has occurred at the plant. On Wednesday, 144 of the 168 workers were laid off, nearly 86 percent of the plant's workforce.
“These were basically employees that were left to maintain the facility during this outage period," Conway Plant Manager Jody Doak told the Log Cabin about the remaining 24 employees in an interview Wednesday afternoon.
The Log Cabin spoke with one of the employees who was laid off Wednesday morning who asked to remain anonymous. That employee said Walmart was the customer involved in the "contract cancellation," adding that the retail giant didn't renew the exclusive contract it held with Structurlam for the corporation to provide the mass timber needed to build its new home office campus in Bentonville.
That exclusive contract locked the mass timber manufacturer into a situation where they were unable to accept other contract offers, the employee said.
"They [recently] turned down $108 million of work," the employee said. "They put all their eggs in one basket, and Walmart didn't renew the contract."
The employee added that the plant team "wasn't overly surprised" by Wednesday's news. During a routine employee "town hall meeting" a few months ago, the employee said that Doak told the team that Walmart had rejected some of the plant's recent work. The employee said it amounted to a $1.3 million mistake.
In an interview with the Log Cabin, Doak said that he couldn't discuss the specifics in the commercial dispute with Walmart but acknowledged the issue.
“There was a commercial dispute with Walmart. We worked in good faith with Walmart in correcting that issue," Doak said. "We had every inclination and every understanding that Walmart would renew the contract due to the continuing communications between Structurlam and Walmart while we were correcting the issue. For Walmart to, all of a sudden, end the contract was unexpected for us.”
The employee also described the process in which employees were notified of the operations suspension, saying that two teams were called in at 6 a.m., while other teams were called in at 10 a.m. Employees were then given a printout with details of how the decision to halt production was made and instructions to apply for unemployment.
The employee said that other than some salespeople and a few administrative positions, everyone at the plant was laid off.
"We're talking about [more than] a hundred people with families out of work," the employee said.
The employee said there wasn't a firm date that Structurlam provided the workforce about when they could expect to return to work, as the company is now looking to find enough work to bring back the staff in a couple months.
"Walmart is supposed to lift sanctions, allowing [Structurlam] to accept other work," the employee said, noting officials said during the Wednesday meeting they could "possibly return to production in April."
Doak told the Log Cabin that he is "absolutely planning to bring them back."
“We had a great core team here and it’s very unfortunate the situation that we’re in — this downturn event where we had to lay employees off, but I’m very anxious and excited about opening up the doors to new opportunities, getting new customers here at the plant and bringing those employees back,” he said.
Doak also spoke about the exclusivity of the previous contract.
"Walmart was our exclusive customer here for the Conway plant. With the contract being canceled now, it will open up a lot of opportunities for us now that we can approach different customers and basically, that exclusivity goes away and allows us the opportunity to entertain other business proposals," he said, noting he couldn't give an exact date on when he expected to be able to bring back the workforce. “Our sales and marketing department are diligently working on various options. Some of those options are longer term options that might be a year down the road, others are more immediate options that gets us back to manufacturing much quicker.”
"Decisions like this are never easy, especially when they impact our people," Structurlam CEO Matthew Karmel said, per a news release Grauman provided to the Log Cabin, adding that the company "is no longer constrained by its exclusive production agreement [and] now has the ability to support new customers" through the use of its "one million cubic-feet annually of Glulam and CLT mass-timber products."
"To put this into context, the state-of-the-art Conway plant has a capacity sufficient to construct a 200,000 square foot office building every two months," Karmel said. "We continue to work diligently to identify new solutions for putting this facility to good use, as it represents an important step in our North American growth strategy."
In additional remarks, Karmel said that despite the suspension of operations, Structurlam intends to remain a part of the city's economy.
"We appreciate the support of the Conway community and state and regional business partners, and we look forward to continuing to remain a vibrant part of the growing economy," Karmel said.
Doak thanked the company's employees for their work and said they expect to welcome them back soon.
"We are grateful for the contributions and hard work of the Conway employees and we anticipate the prospect of welcoming them back with new customer projects," Doak said.
Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, Structurlam, based in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, first came on the scene in Conway in December of 2019. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry helped announce the facility's opening in a news conference at the plant site that once housed Nucor Corporation.
The Conway plant is Structurlam's first facility in the U.S. and is listed as the corporation's U.S. operations headquarters on its website. When first announced, the plant was projected to add 130 jobs to the Conway economy and the corporation invested $90 million to buy, renovate and equip the Sturgis Road facility.
One of the main talking points of the December 2019 announcement was the exclusive contract Structurlam procured with Walmart. Former corporation CEO Hardy Wentzel said that the Conway plant would be the "exclusive supplier of mass timber products" for Walmart's "new home office campus" in Bentonville.
In remarks at the announcement, Walmart Executive Vice President Dan Bartlett said the retail giant was "proud to not only be a customer but a financial supporter of Structurlam."
