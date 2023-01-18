Structurlam

Conway Alderman Andy Hawkins, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jamie Gates and Sen. John Boozman toured the Structurlam facility and met with some of the staff on Feb. 25, 2022.

 Log Cabin Democrat file photo

Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer Structurlam has temporarily suspended operations at its plant on Sturgis Road in Conway, the company confirmed to the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday. 

The decision to temporarily suspend operations came after a customer contract cancellation, a Structurlam representative said. As part of the suspension, a staff reduction has occurred at the plant. On Wednesday, 144 of the 168 workers were laid off, nearly 86 percent of the plant's workforce.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net. Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

