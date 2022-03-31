Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its Conway facility, 1800 Sturgis Road.
“Structurlam management will be on-site to meet potential candidates and host interviews,” officials said in a news release.
Structurlam is a Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer opened its first U.S. plant in the former Nucor facility in Conway last year. Structurlam invested $90 million to buy, renovate and equip the former steel plant.
The company is hosting the career fair “in search of production workers to join its new manufacturing facility.”
“Successful candidates will possess knowledge in the woodworking industry, including carpentry and timber framing. Knowledge of reading and understanding blueprints is desirable,” officials said.
CEO Hardy Wentzel previously told the Log Cabin Democrat that mass timber consists of columns, beams and panels created through two technologies – cross-laminated timber and glued-laminated timber.
Walmart will be Structurlam’s first U.S. customer. Structurlam will construct the new Walmart headquarters in Bentonville using 1.1 million cubic feet of Arkansas grown and produced mass timber, making it the largest campus project in the U.S. using mass timber.
Lumber will be manufactured in Arkansas by sawmills across the state, then Structurlam will convert that into mass timber using those two technologies — cross-laminated timber and glulam, Wentzel said.
The open positions at Conway include:
- Shipping and receiving clerk.
- Production operator.
- Lumber grader.
- Timber framer.
- CNC operator.
- Industrial electrician.
- Inventory specialist.
- Industrial mechanic.
- Quality technician.
- Scheduler of labor and materials.
To view a list of all available jobs across the company, visit https://www.structurlam.com/careers/job-postings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.