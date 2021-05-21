Conway Corp Water Department employee Zachary Stubbs has obtained his Arkansas Plumbing Inspector License.
Stubbs was hired by Conway Corp in 2005 as a Utility Worker Apprentice and in 2009 his job title was changed to Utility Worker, his current position with the company.
