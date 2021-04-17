The St. Joseph School Junior Class of 2022 took part in a special Ring Day Mass in the church on Wednesday.
The students received their class rings from Father Tony Robbins, and all but one were newly purchased. The lone exception was Luke Pope.
Elementary School Principal Courtney Pope is Luke’s mother. She and the rest of the family decided to do something different with Luke’s high school ring.
Courtney Pope spoke to her father, retired educator John Jordan, who spent nearly 40 years in public education as a teacher, principal and superintendent. He was also a 1965 graduate of St. Joseph School.
Together, the decision was made to give Jordan’s ring to his grandson, which the boy now proudly wears. When the family got the ring, they thought they’d have to get it resized up or down. It was a perfect fit.
“It’s really cool to have a ring that old,” Luke said. “It inspires me to be more like my grandpa.”
