Forty Student Orientation Staff (SOS) members welcomed new students to the Central Baptist College campus beginning on Aug. 13. New students moved in to on-campus housing throughout the next week during their assigned two-hour appointment time.
CBC’s orientation week, MUD Week, which is an acronym for Mustangs Under Development, officially kicked off with dinner on Aug. 15.
Following dinner, new students were placed on one of four teams (Green Team, Orange Team, Red Team, Yellow Team), and they met their SOS leaders and other new students who would be their teammates for the week.
MUD Week activities continued through Aug. 20, which was also the first day of classes for the fall 2020 semester. The culmination of MUD Week was MUD Night, which included relay games and ended with a giant water slide. Afterward, all students were invited to attend the Blue Party, where all students were given a blue CBC MUD Week T-shirt, and they all became Team Blue.
The 2020 Student Orientation Staff was composed of three senior team leaders, four teams each with a team leader and an assistant team leader, and 29 team members spread out over the four teams. Year in college, major, hometown and church is listed below for each staff member.
Senior Team Leaders:
Josh Burns: senior, Multimedia Communications, Pueblo, Colorado, Harlan Park Baptist Church (Conway)
Olivia Farris: senior, Elementary Education, Greenbrier, Bethlehem Baptist Church (Greenbrier)
Daniel Hopp: senior, Accounting, Conway, Antioch Baptist Church (Conway)
Green Team:
Team Leader Griffin Smith: junior, Biology (Pre-Med), Damascus, First Baptist Church (Damascus)
Assistant Team Leader Robyn Wilson: junior, Communications, Bryant, North Bryant Baptist Church
Whitney Barnum: sophomore, Elementary Education, Damascus, First Baptist Church (Damascus)
Nick Duckett: senior, History with a Journalism minor, Magnolia, First Baptist Church (Magnolia)
Tiffany Knowles: junior, Biology, Bradford, Bradford Baptist Church (Bradford)
Andrew Krisell: junior, Bible, Greenbrier, Immanuel Baptist Church (Greenbrier)
Allison Mantooth: sophomore, Kinesiology, San Antonio, Texas, University Baptist Church
Jordan Wilkie: sophomore, Elementary Education, Rison, Center Missionary Baptist Church
Orange Team:
Team Leader Abigail Herring: senior, Marketing with a Communications minor, Maumelle, Antioch Baptist Church (Conway)
Assistant Team Leader Slayton Holland: junior, Kinesiology, Atlanta, Texas, New Life Church (Conway)
Caleb Allen: sophomore, Music, Rogers, Antioch Baptist Church (Conway)
Katelynn Blacklaw: junior, Elementary Education, Bryant, Antioch Baptist Church (Conway)
Madison Cox: senior, Marketing, Benton, Crosspointe Church (Bryant)
Patricia Hernandez: senior, Middle Level Education, Canton, Texas
Alexandria Irons: sophomore, Health Sciences (Pre-Nursing), Conway, Woodland Heights Baptist Church (Conway)
Madelyn Jameson: senior, Biology, Greenbrier, Bethlehem Baptist Church (Greenbrier)
Austen Krisell: junior, Health Sciences, Greenbrier, Immanuel Baptist Church (Greenbrier)
Sara McGee: senior, Biology, Greenbrier, Bethlehem Baptist Church (Greenbrier)
Red Team:
Team Leader Garrett Hall: junior, Bible, Galena, Kansas, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (Conway)
Assistant Team Leader Laura Kate Ashworth: senior, General Studies and Communications, Conway, Immanuel Baptist Church (Little Rock)
Utah Aitken: junior, Secondary Education Physical education and Health, Hot Springs, New Life Church (Conway)
Kat Carson: sophomore, Multimedia Communications, Springdale, Calvary Baptist Church (Fayetteville)
Rachel Carver: senior, Elementary Education, Bryant, Oak Park Baptist Church (Little Rock)
Ashleigh Daugherty: sophomore, Biology, Tupelo, Mississippi, Antioch Baptist Church (Conway)
Macy Jordan: sophomore, Business Administration, Conway, Antioch Baptist Church (Conway)
Riley Kret: junior, History, North Little Rock, Hattieville Missionary Baptist Church (Hattieville)
Shelby Redmond: senior, Psychology & Counseling and Communications, Lewisville, Antioch Baptist Church
Yellow Team:
Team Leader Cora Lentz: senior, Health Sciences, Vilonia, OneChurch Conway
Assistant Team Leader Josh Dison: senior, Bible with Youth Ministry minor, Conway, Calvary Baptist Church (Conway)
Rachel Burns: senior, English, Pueblo, Colorado, River of Grace Church (Colorado)
Anna Crocker: senior, Health Sciences, Greenbrier, Immanuel Baptist Church (Greenbrier)
Cassie Hager: sophomore, Education, Millington, Illinois, Jacob’s Well (Illinois)
Autumn Herring: sophomore, Health Sciences, Maumelle, Antioch Baptist Church (Conway)
Brianna Irons: sophomore, Health Sciences, Conway, Woodland Heights Baptist Church (Conway)
Valeria Pavon: senior, Elementary Education, Conway, Antioch Baptist Church (Conway)
Noah Pratt: Bible, Hot Springs, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (Conway)
Courtney Rife: junior, Psychology & Counseling, Fowlerville, Michigan
To celebrate SOS members for their hard work and service during MUD Week, a dinner was held in their honor on the evening of Aug. 21. During the dinner, Team Leaders presented the SOS Spark Plug Awards (one per team) and the SOS Reflector Awards (one per team). The Senior Team Leaders presented the MUD Week 2020 Leader Award and the Team Spirit Award.
The SOS Spark Plug Award is given to the team member that is the heart of the team. This team member is energetic, encouraging, and tireless in their efforts to motivate their team. Spark Plugs were awarded to Nick Duckett, Cassie Hager, Macy Jordan, and Sara McGee.
The SOS Reflector Award is given to the team member that best reflects the core values of SOS which include respect for others, friendship, integrity, fun, service, and servant leadership. Reflector Awards were awarded to Caleb Allen, Kat Carson, Autumn Herring, and Allison Mantooth.
The MUD Week 2020 Leader Award is presented to the team member who excelled in their role on SOS. The award recipient is given an automatic spot as a Team Leader for the 2021 Student Orientation Staff, without having to go through the application and interview process. The MUD Week 2020 Leader Award was presented to Kat Carson.
The Team Spirit Award is presented to the team that goes above and beyond throughout the week. The team does an exceptional job planning their assigned events, are on time, are encouraging and helpful to the other teams, and actively engage new students. The 2020 Team Spirit Award was presented to the Red Team led by Garrett Hall.
Student Orientation Staff (SOS) is a group of returning students whose primary role is to help new students feel welcomed to CBC. SOS team members are selected based on maturity, work ethic, friendliness, and value-driven, servant leadership. New students entering CBC are faced with numerous questions related to registration, housing, financial concerns, personal identity, and academic survival. Each SOS member plays a vital role in helping new students with these and other questions and issues. SOS members are empowered to plan and implement activities to help new students develop lasting and meaningful relationships to feel connected to CBC.
Chartered in 2004 by Vice President for Advancement Sancy Faulk, SOS has been a highlight of the new student orientation program for well over a decade. The 2020 Student Orientation Staff was co-directed by Faulk and Marieca Ashworth, Student Services Coordinator.
