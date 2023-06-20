The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees recognized David Adams, Haydyn Hudnall and Shelby Morris as Bear CLAWS recipients at the board’s May meeting, a news release issued by the university on Monday read.
CLAWS, an acronym for Celebrating the Lofty Achievements of Our Wonderful Students, is awarded to one or more students or recognized student organizations during regularly scheduled board meetings, the news release read.
Adams is a junior environmental science major and geographic information systems minor from Vilonia. He is also a part of the Schedler’s Honors College community through the University Scholars program.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Adams recently received the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, the most prestigious undergraduate scholarship in the fields of natural sciences, mathematics and engineering in the United States.
He has served as president of Allies in STEM. He is also a member of the UCA Fisheries and Wildlife Society. His volunteer work includes the Nature Conservancy and Girl Power in STEM. Additionally, Adams’ independent research focuses on lizards and the study of their habitats and immune functions. In 2022, he received nearly $7,000 in research grants. This summer, he will intern at Iowa State University through the National Science Foundation’s Research Experiences for Undergraduates.
Hudnall, a Mayflower native, graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in modern languages with a concentration in Spanish and a minor in honors interdisciplinary studies.
She was a member of the Freshman Leadership teams for IDEAL in 2019 and the fall of 2021. Hudnall also served as founder and president of the Pre-Law Society.
Additionally, as a student in the Schedler’s Honors College, Hudnall served as Honors College Ambassador Co-Chair.
Hudnall was awarded the Outstanding Student Award for the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, and she has been selected nationally as a Newman Civic Fellow for 2023, a previous story in the Log Cabin read.
Morris, of McAlester, Okla., earned her degree in elementary education in May, with a minor in honors interdisciplinary studies.
Morris received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award, a story in the Log Cabin read. She will be teaching English and American culture in Taipei, Taiwan.
She served as a representative of the College of Education for the Student Government Association. She was also a member of the Study Abroad Advisory Committee. She served as an Honors College ambassador from 2020-2023 and Honors College Co-Chair in 2021.
