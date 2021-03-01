A student at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff was shot Monday morning. One juvenile suspect has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for Pine Bluff police.
The student who was shot was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
School officials posted on Facebook Monday morning that they believe the shooting was an “isolated incident.”
“This was an isolated incident and all students are safe at this time. The parent of the student hurt has been notified so if you have not been notified by the school you student is safe and secure,” the district wrote.
Campuses were put on lockdown while authorities checked the buildings but the lockdown was lifted before noon, and parents were then allowed to pick up their children from the school.
Monday was the first day students returned to Watson Chapel Junior High for in-person learning. The school is located on South Camden Road.
As of press time Monday, authorities had not released the names of the suspect or the victim.
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
