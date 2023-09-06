A University of Central Arkansas (UCA) senior middle level education major completing her practice teaching at St. Joseph Middle School this semester is making an impact, the private catholic school announced in a news release on Wednesday.
Kaitlyn Hartman is working alongside her observer, St. Joseph fourth grade teacher Cara Pizzolatto. Preparing to graduate from UCA in December, Hartman also serves as St. Joseph Church’s youth faith formation director, working to coordinate religious education at the church.
“She’s very strong in her catholic faith,” Pizzolatto said. “She’s worked so well with the youth in the church and already has relationships with a lot of the kids.”
Hartman is no stranger to teaching. Much of her family have served as teachers, she said.
“I come from a long line of teachers.” Hartman said. “My mom is a teacher, all my aunts are teachers and my sister is a teacher. I love the profession and it’s very service-oriented. I enjoy working with the kids and having a good time with them.”
Her experience growing up with educators and around teaching has shown in her work at St. Joseph, Pizzolatto said.
“I think she is a complete professional,” Pizzolatto said. “It’s hard to believe she hasn’t already been in her own classroom for a number of years. I think teaching comes very naturally to her.”
Hartman said she’s learned a lot in her time at St. Joseph that will help her in the future.
“It’s definitely by the grace of God,” Hartman said. “I’ve learned a lot of things working here at St. Joseph as a student teacher that’s benefiting my ministry. I’ve also been able to take things I’ve learned in the youth ministry to assist me in the classroom.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
