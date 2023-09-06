A University of Central Arkansas (UCA) senior middle level education major completing her practice teaching at St. Joseph Middle School this semester is making an impact, the private catholic school announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Kaitlyn Hartman is working alongside her observer, St. Joseph fourth grade teacher Cara Pizzolatto. Preparing to graduate from UCA in December, Hartman also serves as St. Joseph Church’s youth faith formation director, working to coordinate religious education at the church.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

