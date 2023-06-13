Students arrive for Life Launch 2023 at Hendrix

More than 50 students from nine different states moved in Sunday to newly renovated Veasey Hall for the second year of Hendrix College’s Life Launch program, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college read.
The program is designed for rising high school juniors and seniors. As part of it, the students will spend a week participating in “MasterClasses” taught by Hendrix professors, learn about the college experience and enjoy games and activities.
Lesli Barroso, a senior at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, participated in the inaugural Life Launch session last summer. She called Life Launch “one of the best opportunities I could have had,” the news release read. “I learned who I really am and met lots of people, including professors who were caring and really friendly.”
“Life Launch is designed for students who are interested in exploring college life and career pathways, to grow together with a community of peers, and have some fun along the way,” Hendrix Director of Career Services Leigh Lassiter-Counts said, per the news release.
Several college professors will be taking part in the week, teaching the classes as well as advising the students about questions they may have about college, their career choice or life in general. In addition to faculty, Life Launch features a number of guest speakers, including filmmaker Justin Warren and Paralympic Medalist Julia Gaffney. Past speakers have included Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell and Amanda Brooks of ESPN, both Hendrix alumni.
“Life Launch continues Hendrix’s long and successful history of hosting summer enrichment programs for talented high school students,” Hendrix President Karen K. Petersen said. “This week, we want to empower you as you begin to make those exciting educational and career choices.”
