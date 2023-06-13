Students arrive for Life Launch 2023 at Hendrix

Hendrix College President Karen K. Petersen welcomes Life Launch participants to campus on Sunday.

 Submitted photo

More than 50 students from nine different states moved in Sunday to newly renovated Veasey Hall for the second year of Hendrix College’s Life Launch program, a news release issued by the private liberal arts college read.

The program is designed for rising high school juniors and seniors. As part of it, the students will spend a week participating in “MasterClasses” taught by Hendrix professors, learn about the college experience and enjoy games and activities.

