St. Joseph Middle School students attended their last school Mass of the academic year on May 26.
Twenty-one fourth graders were among them, each of whom have completed thorough altar server training from adult volunteer Charles Lock.
“I’m so proud of these kids and their willingness to serve,” Language Arts and Religion Teacher Cara Pizzolato said. “We only had four last year, so this was a big deal.”
The altar servers included Carter Hefley, Blakely Gunther, Shyla Phillips, McKinnah Lucey, Ellie Hiegel, Vianney Pham, Josh Massa, Lucy Ussery, Emma Seibert, Brooke Dumboski, Adrian Kaufman, Andy Pham, Abigail Rehm, Emily Jones, Abby Crowder, Samuel Rawls, Lucia Molina, Grace Tucker, Kaitlyn Chandler, Nico Gomez and Edith Ramirez.
