Five Conway students attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) at The C.S. Vines 4-H Center in Ferndale, west of Little Rock, from April 13-16.

RYLA is hosted annually by Rotary Club District 6170 which provides an intensive leadership experience where young people can develop leadership skills while having fun and making new friends.

