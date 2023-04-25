Five Conway students attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) at The C.S. Vines 4-H Center in Ferndale, west of Little Rock, from April 13-16.
RYLA is hosted annually by Rotary Club District 6170 which provides an intensive leadership experience where young people can develop leadership skills while having fun and making new friends.
The Conway Noon Rotary Club, whose president is Wendy Francis, was involved in arranging for the students – Emma Allison, Daniel Trusty and Olivia Keisling from St. Joseph High School and Shelby Phillips and Gleb Shevchenko from Conway High School – to attend the camp. Shevchenko had recently moved to Arkansas from Ukraine.
They joined nearly 50 other students for three days of team building and a variety of engaging activities. These included rock climbing, ziplining, canoeing and a high ropes course. The campers also put together a talent show, learned about financial literacy and joined for a dance.
