St. Joseph Elementary School students and teachers wrapped up their first nine weeks of school by celebrating the fall season, their faith and their school friendships on Oct. 22.
Between normal classroom activity, the teachers set aside times for fall-themed crafts, games, stories and snacks. Each group of classes had a theme.
For the second and third graders it was “Falling for Christ.” “Pumpkins and Praise” was the one for kindergarten and first-grade classes.
Before the fun began, those themes were integrated through prayer and discussion.
“As the seasons change and time passes, we continue to learn and grow,” teachers wrote in their planning document. “We want to learn more about Christ and fall more in love with Him each passing day.”
