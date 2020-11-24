With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s a time for people to give thanks for their blessings. It’s also a time when we should think of those less fortunate than we are.
Children at St. Joseph Middle School took that message to heart recently after hearing a homily delivered by St. Joseph Church Associate Pastor Father Joseph de Orbegozo. He spoke about St. Martin of Tours, a former Eastern European soldier in the Third Century A.D. who became an evangelist and Bishop, who is remembered for his devotion to the poor and hungry,
Father Joseph also noted that there was only one lonely box of non-perishable food in the church’s food pantry donation box. He challenged the children at Mass that day to help out the lonely.
Fifth-grade boys and girls quickly took up the cause by promising to fill the pantry box by the following week. They also challenged the fourth and sixth grades to join them.
Principal Matt Tucker’s spirits were lifted when he heard.
“The students were actively listening to Father Joseph’s homily,” he said. “We shall see what seeds have been planted and what fruit will come to bear.”
As an added incentive, Tucker agreed to have his head shaved by the grade donating the most food. The kids would not disappoint.
They collected more than 2,200 food items which the St. Joseph Missions Outreach Committee will appropriately deliver.
The fifth grade won the shearing honors and followed through on Nov. 18. They had some help from Administrative Assistant Julie Potts, fifth-grade teacher Angie Rawls and preschool teacher Carrie Simon, who is a trained cosmetologist.
