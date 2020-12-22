St. Joseph High School religion classes recently undertook an Advent Service Project in the spirit of the Christmas season to benefit Conway’s Life Choices, Inc.
Life Choices, Inc. is a nonprofit pregnancy resource center established 40 years ago which provides a variety of services to expectant mothers. These include pregnancy and ultrasound confirmation tests, parent training, adoption procedures and abortion counseling.
Religion teachers, Phyllis Eubanks and Shade Gilbert, learned the center was in need of diapers and baby clothes for its clients.
Students in the seventh through 12th grades joined in and donated more than 1,000 diapers and about 100 infant outfits.
The students delivered the donations to Life Choices on Dec. 17.
