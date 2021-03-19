People who don't wear green on St. Patrick's Day are likely to find themselves in a pinch.
What to do if your school uniform doesn't include anything green? St. Joseph Schools Interact Club — which is affiliated with the Conway Noon Rotary Club — decided to turn it into an opportunity to raise funds for area nonprofits.
"Students from preschool to high school age were encouraged to wear green clothing and/or accessories and donate money for the privilege of dressing out of uniform," school officials said. "The major beneficiary of this effort will be Haven House."
On Wednesday, the school raised $636 for Haven House.
Haven House is a qualified residential treatment program for girls in foster care between the ages of 12-18. Some of the residents have been victims of abuse or neglect.
"In its 30 year history, the Haven House has helped more than 3,000 girls," school officials said, noting the Interact Club's goal with the event was "to benefit local helping hand groups that it supports."
