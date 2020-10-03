Arkansas PBS invites the public to participate in “Face the Facts: Election 2020 Youth Town Hall,” a one-hour, virtual youth town hall hosted by the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs, in partnership with MediaWise. The event, streaming on “NewsHour” digital platforms Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m., will engage students and first-time voters on how to be prepared and better informed ahead of the November elections.
The event is open to the public, and registration information is available at myarkansaspbs.org/civics, which also features additional civics and elections educational resources.
Amna Nawaz, senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor for the “PBS NewsHour,” will host. Special guests will also include Hari Sreenivasan, “NewsHour” senior correspondent and anchor for “NewsHour Weekend,” and Savannah Sellers, NBC News and MSNBC correspondent and co-host of “Stay Tuned,” NBC’s twice-daily news show on Snapchat and Instagram. Nawaz, Sreenivasan and Sellers are MediaWise Ambassadors who work with MediaWise – a digital media literacy project from the Poynter Institute – to teach people of all ages how to sort fact from fiction online.
The livestream will feature conversations with young people about how to spot election misinformation and engage in the democratic process as they’re making decisions about how to cast their vote. The event will culminate with Nawaz and guests taking questions from viewers.
This event was made possible with support from MediaWise and funding from Facebook.
Arkansas PBS has created a hub for civics education leading up to the 2020 elections to empower and engage voters, students and families. Tools, resources and an original digital series are available at myarkansaspbs.org/civics.
Additionally, “Election 2020: Arkansas PBS Debates” will be held Oct. 12-14 and include U.S. Congressional District 2, U.S. Congressional District 3, U.S. Congressional District 4 and U.S. Senate. Major funding for “Election 2020: Arkansas PBS Debates” is provided by AARP Arkansas. Voter resources and additional information are available at myarkansaspbs.org/election.
Now in over 160 middle and high schools, Student Reporting Labs (SRL) is a national youth journalism program and public media initiative that trains teenagers across the country to produce stories that highlight the achievements, challenges and reality of today’s youth. SRL creates transformative educational experiences through video journalism that inspires students to find their voice and engage in their communities. Since 2009, SRL youth media producers have helped students place over 100 video news reports on PBS NewsHour’s nightly broadcast and more on local media outlets. SRL is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the MacArthur Foundation. Additional information is available at studentreportinglabs.org.
