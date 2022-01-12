More than 300 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2021 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 18.
Nicole Bryan of Mount Vernon received a Master of Arts in excellence in teaching.
McKenzie Crowder of Greenbrier received a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Nicholas Lee of Conway received a Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics.
Brooklyn Moore of Greenbrier received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Caitlin Raia of Conway received a Master of Arts in Teaching in elementary education.
Marlee Scaife of Conway received a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Sciences, and the University College.
University President David Burks recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
For more information, visit harding.edu.
