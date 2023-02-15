St. Joseph Elementary School kindergartners learned about the importance of good dental health last week.
The children also received professional advice when Dr. Mark Mallett from Conway Family Dental came to class. He told them which foods are good and bad for their teeth and how “sugar bugs” can give them cavities.
