St. Joseph High School’s ninth-grade physical science class concluded a unit on Isaac Newton’s Three Laws of Motion last week.
Those laws deal with force, mass and acceleration. To demonstrate them, the students created a lab testing balloon rockets.
“They were asked to use the scientific method throughout,” teacher Chandler Stanek said. “They also had to develop a hypothesis before they began.”
Track lines made of yarn and straw were strung across the room as balloons were inflated. They were then attached to the lines and ran along them as the balloons deflated.
Data was gathered that determined the speed, acceleration and force each balloon exhibited. This allowed the class to discover the difference mass makes on speed, acceleration and force.
“Each student was asked to write a conclusion at the end of the lab,” Stanek said. “It had to show if the data gathered supported their hypothesis.”
