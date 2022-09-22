St. Joseph High School students in Coach Chandler Stanek’s ninth-grade physical science class recently made paper airplanes.
This wasn’t idle play on the students’ part. It was an actual aerodynamic experiment to test the speed, distance and accuracy of each plane. The students had a class period to design three planes which were mostly made out of construction paper.
“The students would throw the planes and I’d time each flight with a stopwatch,” Coach Stanek said. “Then we measured out the distance in meters.”
The forces of thrust, drag, lift and gravity all affect how paper airplanes can fly. After each flight, Coach Stanek’s students added paper clips to their planes. When placed in the nose of a plane, the clips add mass which allow them to fly faster and farther. However, if too much mass is added, the wings can’t hold a plane in the air.
The team of Aden Fuller and Vince Porcaro won with their plane. Aden threw it 15 meters at a speed of 7.4 meters per second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.